Wythe County Community Hospital announced that patients who need inpatient hospital care along with dialysis for short-term or long-term kidney disease can now receive the care they need at Wythe County Community Hospital.

Prior to WCCH offering this much needed service, patients would have to be transferred to another facility. This created additional cost and an inconvenience to the patient as well as their family who would need to travel to be with their family member.

“We are happy to offer this service to our inpatients and give them the opportunity to stay at our hospital while receiving treatments for their other medical needs,” said Wendy Campbell, Director of Intensive Care Unit at Wythe County Community Hospital. “We work closely with our hospital interdisciplinary teams to provide the highest quality and safest care to our patients. We feel this inpatient program will be well received by our patients and their families.”

“The inpatient dialysis treatments will be administered at the bedside anywhere in the hospital,” said Theresa Dix, Chief Nursing Officer at Wythe County Community Hospital. “We are using telehealth with a registered nurse and nephrologist. Patients must already have the required catheter inserted by their interventional radiologist or nephrologist to receive inpatient dialysis at WCCH. We work with the patients kidney doctor during this time so that when the patient is released from the hospital they can resume their treatments on an outpatient basis as they did prior to being admitted.”