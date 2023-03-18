Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will hold a fundraising supper with The Pakalachian and Tumbling Creek Cider Company on Kelly Ridge Farms in Meadowview on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m.

The guest list is limited to 60 guests who will receive a three-course, locally-sourced seasonal meal prepared and served family style by Katlin and Mohsin Kazmi of The Pakalachian, an Abingdon-based food truck uniting the culinary flavors of Southwest Virginia and South Asia. Guests will taste a unique, curated menu that features items not currently served by The Pakalachian, and that are paired with a variety of Tumbling Creek Ciders (pressed and fermented on the farm).

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy local crusty breads, cheeses and pickled appetizers. Cider will be available for purchase. This sit-down supper is sure to please and also inspire with a mix of vibrant dishes that blend culinary elements of both Southwest Virginia and South Asia. Each course is expertly paired with locally sourced Tumbling Creek Ciders.

Seating is first come-first served, and guests can sit at tables inside the production barn or outside on the newly created patio. Guests who arrive by 5 p.m. are invited to take in a special tour of the apple orchard, conducted by Tumbling Creek Cider Company co-owners. Clothing in layers and sturdy shoes are recommended.

Tickets are $65 per person and should be purchased in advance at: https://events.humanitix.com/asd-pakalachian-tumbling-creek-cider. No tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.

Event sponsors are Truist and Aetna Better Health of Virginia.