Bland County ties Bath County Apr 10, 2023

Bland County's Chessie Tindall and the Chargers' Ali Frame battle near midfield. Jerry Scott

Bath County's Saige Gwin pushes off on Bland County's Keri Potter in a battle for possession. Jerry Scott

Bland County's Lexi Sandlin (4) and a Bears' teammate push the ball past two Bath County players. Jerry Scott

The Bears' Gabby Waller (22) guides the ball up the field. Jerry Scott

The Bears' Ella Miller and Bath County's Ali Frame go after the bouncing ball. Jerry Scott

Bland County and Bath County players chase after a loose ball. Shown for the Bears from left are Natalie Hager, Lexie Emerson, Juliet Yoder, and Emilee Myers. Jerry Scott

Bland County and visiting Bath County played to a 1-1 tie in overtime last Thursday in non-district girls' soccer action. Here are a few shots taken during the game.