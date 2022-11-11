School board tackles construction and repair issues

The flu has reared its ugly head in Wythe County schools.

Superintendent Dr. Wes Poole told School Board members on Nov. 10 that virus is mostly impacting younger students right now.

“Illness is hitting us hard at the elementary schools,” Poole said.

Poole also asked the board to accept a bid to repair the Jackson Memorial Elementary School roof.

“We want to fix the roof quickly, but bids came in higher than anticipated, so we must break the project down into two parts. We are tackling the smaller, less-expensive part first, which is the shingle section of the roof.”

According to Poole, that portion will cost $163,000.

The board voted to accept that bid, and Poole said the contractor is working with them to finish the work “as quickly as possible with the least amount of disruption.”

Dr. Brad Haga briefed the board on progress of construction of the new Scott Memorial Middle School. He said a trailer has been placed on site to serve as the construction office, and the contractors are addressing stormwater runoff work first while they wait on permits to be finalized.

Haga announced the address for the school would be 101 Maroon Way.

“I don’t know when the bulldozers and excavators will be here, but as soon as I do, I’ll let you know,” he said.

Haga also requested the board allocate nine older vehicles as surplus so the county can sell them. The board voted to label six buses, two vans and a truck as surplus.

Members of the public interested in buying the vehicles will find them on govdeals.com.

The board will meet next on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Max Meadows Elementary School.