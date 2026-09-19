Halloween magic show: Magic & Illusion coming soon to Marion’s Lincoln Theatre Sep 19, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder: Magic & Illusion Show, a live stage production, on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.kAm|2DE6C |28:4:2? 2?5 x==FD:@?:DE t55:6 pC>3C:DE6C 92D 2? 6IE6?D:G6 324<8C@F?5 :? >28:4] xE 2== 3682? H96? 96 C646:G65 2 >28:4 D6E 7C@> $2?E2 H96? 96 H2D D:I J62CD @=5] %9:D DA2C<65 9:D :?E6C6DE[ 2?5 E92E :?E6C6DE ?6G6C DF3D:565]k^AmkAmpC>3C:DE6C C6>6>36C65[ “{:<6 2== <:5D[ x H2?E65 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 7=J @C E@ 244@>A=:D9 @E96C :>A@DD:3=6[ DFA6C\9F>2? 762ED] (:E9 E96 pCE @7 |28:4[ x 5:D4@G6C65 E92E x 4@F=5 5@ ;FDE E92E[ A6C7@C> E96 :>A@DD:3=6P”k^Am kAmpC>3C:DE6C 92D >256 2 42C66C @FE @7 A6C7@C>:?8 H92E D66>D E@ 36 E96 :>A@DD:3=6] }@H 2 >@E:G2E:@?2= 3FD:?6DD DA62<6C[ DEC2E68:4 A=2??:?8 2?5 =6256CD9:A 4@?DF=E2?E[ 2?5 AC@76DD@C @7 !C24E:46 :? |2C<6E:?8 :? E96 w2D=2> r@==686 @7 qFD:?6DD 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 %6??6DD66[ pC>3C:DE6C DE2CE65 9:D 7:CDE 3FD:?6DD 2E E96 286 @7 `e] w6 7@C>65 9:D 6?E6CE2:?>6?E 4@>A2?J[ (@C=5 @7 (@?56C !C@5F4E:@?D[ H9:=6 DE:== :? 9:89 D49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAm(9:=6 4F=E:G2E:?8 9:D >28:42= D<:==D 2?5 A6C7@C>:?8 A2CE\E:>6 2D 2 AC@76DD:@?2= >28:4:2? 5FC:?8 9:D 9:89 D49@@= 2?5 4@==686 J62CD[ pC>3C:DE6C 7FCE96C 9@?65 9:D 4C27E 2D 2? 6?E6CE2:?6C E9C@F89 24E:G6 :?G@=G6>6?E 2D 2? 24E@C 2?5 5:C64E@C H:E9 G2C:@FD E962EC6 4@>A2?:6D]k^Am kAmw:D “(@C=5 @7 (@?56C |28:4 U2>Aj x==FD:@? $9@H” :D D2:5 E@ 36H:=56C 4C@H5D 2== 24C@DD E96 C68:@? 2?5 ?@H 762EFC6D $23C:?2 s2G:5D@?[ 2 52?46C[ 49@C6@8C2A96C[ A6C7@C>6C[ 2?5 4@\DE2C 2D =625 DE286 D9@H :==FD:@? 2DD:DE2?E]k^Am kAmpC>3C:DE6C 2?5 9:D E62> @7 :==FD:@?:DED H:== 36 A6C7@C>:?8 2 DA64:2= w2==@H66? D9@H] pD 2? 25565 EC62E[ E96 7:CDE b_ <:5D E@ G:D:E E96 >6C49 E23=6 27E6C E96 A6C7@C>2?46 H:== C646:G6 2 7C66 ;24<\@\=2?E6C? 42?5J A2:=]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities The Rural Retreat Farmers Market is making its goods more accessible to the community, while giving its vendors an opportunity to reach a new … No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder.