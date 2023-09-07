Greetings from Austinville.

It's feeling a little bit like fall this morning. It was 58 degrees at 8:00 am.

Our friend Anne Manley and Megan King have been in the hospital recently. Please remember their families in prayer. Other prayer requests are Suzetta Porter, Sam Lethew, Harold Bowers, Marie Bralley, Bill Hager, Charles Jackson, Davy Davis, Janet Passall and Lynda Cook.

The Leadmine Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Ray Houchins will give our devotional. If you are a senior come join us for an enjoyable time and a good meal.

Congratulations to Jordan King and Brody Crockett who will be married on Sept 16 at 4 p.m. with a reception following at Rocky Hollow Farm and Venue on Rose Hill Rd Wytheville.

Food bank will be Monday Sept 25th from 10 am to 1 pm at PH fellowship center.

The Leadmine Ruritan Club will be making apple butter on Sept 20 and again in October. You can buy all you want at New River General Store starting Sept 21.

Happy Birthday this month to Sandra Fisher, Jackie Bowers, Robert Waller and Carolyn Carner.

Happy Anniversary to Teresa and David Coulson, Sylvia and Richard Archer.

Austinville PH Church family would like to recognize and thank the members who make the church and grounds so beautiful. You get it done, like cleaning, mowing , decorating,and working in the food bank. We would also like to recognize our worship team, our Sunday morning greeters and the Women's Ministry for their visitation program.

Full Gospel Bible Mission was in revival from Aug 31st to Sept 3rd with evangelist Rev Ben Kidwell. There was good fellowship, praying for the sick with special singing each night.

Good news, Wendy's in Ft. Chiswell is open again. We are so excited that we can get a Frosty again.

The friends of the Ft Chiswell Library are having sales on the first Friday and Saturday of each month and getting ready for their opening sometime soon we hope. Everyone is welcome to the meetings which are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

Remember the fires in Maui and the victims left with no homes to go back to. Keep them in prayer and donate funds to Samaritans Purse or Operation Blessing if you choose to.

I will leave you with this thought: Pray for our Country and all elected officials that they would recognize their personal needs for the cleansing power of Jesus Christ. Pray they understand their inadequacy for the task before them and their need for Gods wisdom, knowledge and courage. Work to reverse the trend toward ungodliness in our land and restore America's Christ centered values.

'Till next time