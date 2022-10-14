Pulling Threads: Principles in policing

Today’s column represents the first in a series, over the coming months, on the topic of principles in policing, and, perhaps more so, my own vision for the police department. I believe it’s vital that the community we serve, understand at a meta-level what we’re trying to accomplish, how, and most importantly – why.

“In any enterprise requiring the collaboration of intelligent people – and that means just about any enterprise worth doing – the “underlying cause,” or motivating principle, should never remain a guarded secret or a vaguely articulated cliché,” wrote Alan Axelrod in “Eisenhower on Leadership.”

As the chief of police, I spend a great amount of time attempting to bring clarity to the law enforcement mission in Marion. I don’t want our ideology to be a vaguely articulated cliché. In my experience, many police departments fall victim to lack of clear thinking about their own organizing principles. Steven Teles calls the result a “kludgeocracy”: “…systems in which every solution is basically an inelegant patch put in place to solve an unexpected problem and designed to be backward compatible with the rest of the system. This creates a very complicated program that has no clear organizing principles, is exceedingly difficult to understand, and is subject to crashes.”

At first blush, you might think all of this discussion is a bit unnecessary, simply because on the surface the task seems mundane: make arrests and write tickets. The task is only simple if the goals end there – at the end of the hood of the cruiser. I would hope by now, the reader would know my goals are far more comprehensive. Here is a new draft vision statement for the department:

“The Marion Police Department delivers core law enforcement services, in a relational tone, and with a professional character consistent with the expectations of our community. We are a genuine and legitimate contributor to the safety and security of our citizens, and thereby a vital part of our shared and flourishing society.”

Take minute and dissect that: I don’t want to do everything; I want to do the core tasks relationally and professionally. I want us to be genuine contributors to your safety. I want Marion to flourish as a result of our (me and you) shared efforts. Here are the principles, I believe will bring this vision into reality, and the ones we’ll be looking at more closely in the coming columns:

1. The essence of policing should remain an analog endeavor;

2. Wisdom makes for better policing than worldview;

3. Irenic policing genuinely contributes to a flourishing society;

4. Core competency is the root of professionalism;

5. Legitimate policing is whole community shaped.

Ultimately, I want you to have the confidence to know that the police department is not only doing what the Code of Virginia requires, but so much more – internally and externally. In the next column, we’ll unpack the first and most important principle. The essence of policing is an analog endeavor, the relationships don’t exist mediated by flat screens, tweets, or five-second clips. The relationships exist in time and space.