3 Bedroom Home in Bland - $329,000

Come check out this stunning three-bedroom two and one half bath home nestled on 4 plus acres in the blue ridge mountains in Bland county Virginia. Entering the home you will find a large living area with a cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors, and a gorgeous rock fireplace as the focal point. Continuing on the main level you will find a spacious kitchen that opens up to a dining room and breakfast nook, a large master suite that features a jetted tub in the bath. Upstairs you will find a beautiful balcony overlooking the living room a sitting area, two bedrooms, and a full bath. The downstairs is partially finished and a great place to relax and unwind in the evenings with friends and family. From the deck, you will find breathtaking views and you can definitely enjoy your above-ground pool in the summertime. You better call soon on this one or it will be gone.