We are excited to announce the 75th Anniversary of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library and we are celebrating this momentous occasion with the theme: "Looking Back, Stepping Forward." Since the library's inception, we have remained committed to serving our community and providing a gateway to knowledge, information, and inspiration. Join us as we commemorate this remarkable milestone with a series of Open House celebrations!

The celebrations will take place on the following dates and locations:

Aug. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Whitetop Public Library;

Aug. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fries Public Library;

Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rural Retreat Library;

Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grayson County Public Library;

Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library

Each Open House event will have complimentary refreshments to savor as we come together to celebrate.

Wythe-Grayson Regional Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 75 years, providing access to a world of knowledge and enriching experiences. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Wythe-Grayson Regional Library continues to inspire and serve patrons of all ages. From traditional book lending to cutting-edge digital resources, we are dedicated to empowering lifelong learning and fostering a love for reading. Wythe-Grayson Regional Library remains an invaluable resource, inviting all to explore, connect, and grow.

“Looking back past the formation of WGRL we can see a dedication to reading, literacy and education. Our area is so fortunate to have had individuals and groups dedicated to the formation of our earliest libraries and grateful to those who support our current library system.”, states Mary Thomas, Library Director, “For the past 75 years, our excellent staff, Library Directors, Board of Trustees, and community partners have come together over the years to create a vibrant and responsive library system for everyone in both counties. We are proud to be celebrating 75 years of service.”

We invite the entire community to join us for the Open House celebrations at our various locations. Let us come together, celebrate, and create new memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information about Wythe-Grayson Regional Library’s 75th Anniversary celebrations and our ongoing programs and services, please visit wgrlib.org.