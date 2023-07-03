Flowers are adding a final touch of community beauty to areas of Chilhowie that the town has spent years and millions in federal, state, local and private dollars revitalizing.

The Chilhowie Town Council celebrated the collaboration that established and is caring for 16 new containers, a new raised flower garden, and a rehabilitated Butterfly Garden.

The project partners include the town, the Chilhowie Garden Club, the Chilhowie Organization for Arts History and Culture (COACH), and Chilhowie High School’s Horticulture Department.

In a resolution of appreciation, the council noted the extensive work that has been ongoing to revitalize the town, including a two-year $1.4 million project on the historic downtown section of East Main Street, the 2020 $400,000 farmers market endeavor, and the $1.3 million 2019 and 2023 pedestrian projects that connect the market and library to the downtown.

As some of that work was ongoing last summer, Town Manager John Clark traveled to Denver, Colorado, where he saw similar plant containers. He thought, “They would be a great addition to Downtown.”

The new sidewalk containers would complement the existing five baskets that hang on decorative poles. COACH donated $1,500 to help buy the containers.

The Chilhowie Garden Club then planted the assorted flowers in May and is continuing to maintain them.

Additionally, in the town’s recreation park, an old rotting raised flower bed was replaced with a new one created by the Public Works Department. To help out, the high school’s Horticulture Department removed plants and bulbs from the bed and kept them in its greenhouse until they could be replanted.

As well, the garden club gave significant TLC to the butterfly garden near the town hall parking lot.

At the council meeting, Susan Johnson, the club’s president, shared that a year ago the garden club only had four active members, but has added eight new members recently.

Heather Carter, the Chilhowie library’s branch supervisor, noted that the club gave gardening classes this spring and is resuming those through this month.

Last year, Johnson said flower entries were down at the Apple Festival and she hopes these summertime Friday classes will help encourage more participation this year.

As for future plans, she said, the garden club may help with Chilhowie Elementary’s garden and may make wreaths to sell as a fundraiser.

Clark described the partnership as a great one.

Vice Mayor Brent Foster said that all the project participants have done “a great job. It looks good.”