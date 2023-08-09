Barter Theatre is hosting auditions for young actors for its 2023 production of Miracle on 34th Street.

Barter is seeking two young girls, doubled, for Susan and as understudies for Brigitte, and three young girls, doubled for the roles of Brigitte and Rachel/Shopper Girl. None of the girls should be taller than 5’.

The theatre is also looking for three young boys, doubled, for the roles of Tommy, Newsboy. They also may be no taller than 5’.

Those auditioning should prepare one song no longer than 60 seconds. Applicants must bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

Auditionees may be asked to stay to read from the play and/or dance.

Rehearsals for Miracle on 34th Street begin on Oct. 1. The show begins previews on Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 27.

Candidates may include conflicts on the audition form and should come ready to list all conflicts at the audition so they can be taken into consideration while casting. The date and time of each performance is on Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com. These are paid positions.

Each role will likely be double cast, so young actors will not be called for every performance.

Auditions for these roles will take place at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage (127 W Main St., Abingdon) on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m.

Candidates should arrive at 5:45 p.m. with a parent or guardian to fill out paperwork with contact information and any conflicts Oct. 1 and Dec. 27.

RSVP to casting@bartertheatre.com.