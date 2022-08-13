 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $378,500

A practically new, quaint country cottage, on a small farm, with a creek, and barn---just what you have been looking for! This charming home has never been lived in, just stayed in for a few nights, and it shows. Everything in it looks brand new. High end appliances, cabinets, and flooring make this house extra appealing. Living here is made extra easy with a Generac generator so no worries with power outages. To add to the value of the property you have nearly 11 acres of flat, lush, fenced-in pasture, ready for your livestock and/or horses. The creek runs through the property and is accessible. The 60x20 metal barn also makes the property more desirable, including a tack room, 4- 13x12 stalls that are accessed from inside or out, a paved floor inside, 60x24 equipment shed off the side, and also there is water and electricity already installed at the barn, ready to use. (see other)

