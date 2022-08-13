A practically new, quaint country cottage, on a small farm, with a creek, and barn---just what you have been looking for! This charming home has never been lived in, just stayed in for a few nights, and it shows. Everything in it looks brand new. High end appliances, cabinets, and flooring make this house extra appealing. Living here is made extra easy with a Generac generator so no worries with power outages. To add to the value of the property you have nearly 11 acres of flat, lush, fenced-in pasture, ready for your livestock and/or horses. The creek runs through the property and is accessible. The 60x20 metal barn also makes the property more desirable, including a tack room, 4- 13x12 stalls that are accessed from inside or out, a paved floor inside, 60x24 equipment shed off the side, and also there is water and electricity already installed at the barn, ready to use. (see other)
2 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $378,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
All criminal charges have been dropped against an Ivanhoe man who was arrested in February after a police standoff at his residence.
A Galax organization hopes to open a Marion day support center for individuals with developmental disabilities this September. While the propo…
Two students from the Smyth Career & Technology Center competed in state and national competition this past spring as part of the SkillsUS…
As students prepare to head back to school next week, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler took the opportunity this week to bolster educators’ pr…
For the times we can't be in air conditioning, there are many low-cost, energy-efficient ways to cool off that don't involve sitting in an ice bath all day.
With the beginning of school next week comes some changes regarding traffic in and around Wythe County schools. First, school and law enforcem…
Localities across Southwest Virginia that filed suit against opioid distributors have received their first payments from a settlement reached …
Time spent in nature is believed to benefit human’s health. To encourage more time outdoors and foster mental healing, two quite diverse agenc…
A Wytheville man is behind bars on two child pornography charges following Monday’s grand jury session.
A patient of the free clinic was clear in that the Marion-based center saved her life.