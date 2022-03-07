3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $165,000

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in a great neighborhood. This home is move-in ready with many recent updates. This lovely home features an eat-in kitchen that was remodeled 2 years ago with all new appliances, soft close cabinets, ample cabinets and pantry, two fully updated baths with ceramic tile. Large living room with wood-burning fireplace, Full basement with finished family room with wood-burning fireplace and a small room which would make a great home office. Roof and HVAC added within last 5 years.