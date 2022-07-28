Marion taps into federal funds for repairs

The collapse of a drainage system in Marion has prompted officials to tap into their federal pandemic relief funds to facilitate repairs.

Last week, Town Manager Bill Rush estimated that the antiquated drainage system is likely 80 to 90 years old. While a portion of it had been upgraded in more recent years, Rush said, earlier this month, a major drop in function was observed. Crews investigated and found that the system along Chatham Hill Road had collapsed.

Assistant Town Manager Billy Hamm concurred, saying the bottom of the system gave out and without it working properly water could compromise the sidewalk and road pavement as well as water and sewer lines.

Hamm said the town needed to expedite repairs to the section from the railroad to Louisa Avenue and then consider doing the rest when materials are more readily accessible. Pandemic-related supply chain issues are making the needed materials harder to get.

The system, Hamm said, “is in terrible shape.”

For about $10,000 more, Rush said, the town could invest in polymer-based materials that should last 70 years instead of the 40 years projected for standard substances. He recommended that the town take up to $100,000 from Marion’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the repairs. He noted that such a long-lasting project would fit with the town’s commitment to use the money for generational projects.

The council agreed and authorized the expenditure.

Receiving half last year with another 50% to be awarded this summer, the town was allocated $5.7 million in ARPA funds. So far, the council has dedicated $525,000 to transform the town pool into a waterpark and $500,000 to Marion’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) for Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties, which, as described by Marion’s Director of Economic and Community Development Ken Heath, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries.