1 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $249,900

Mind Blowing Spectacular Million Dollar Views just a kiss away from the Jefferson National Forest. This IS Horse Country.. year round running creek runs along the lower pasture land. A new metal double barn/garage building with power for your 4 wheelers or farm equipment/horse gear. No restrictions. Great things come in small packages. This homestead Cabin is SPOT ON fantastic inside and out. The footprint of this cabin is open, bright, light and airy. Surrounded by windows & vaulted ceilings w/glass to bring in the million dollar views. The full tub shower bath is well appointed & roomy. Nice 1 bedroom, an upper large loft with additional sleeping area, 1 full tub/shower bath, open living room that flows into the kitchen. Wood burning stove, comfortable compact kitchen w/open dining area that overlooks that amazing view. Covered front porch calls you to relax. The scenery up at this elevation from this mountain top serene setting changes w/every season. Bold creek perfect for horses.