Mind Blowing Spectacular Million Dollar Views just a kiss away from the Jefferson National Forest. This IS Horse Country.. year round running creek runs along the lower pasture land. A new metal double barn/garage building with power for your 4 wheelers or farm equipment/horse gear. No restrictions. Great things come in small packages. This homestead Cabin is SPOT ON fantastic inside and out. The footprint of this cabin is open, bright, light and airy. Surrounded by windows & vaulted ceilings w/glass to bring in the million dollar views. The full tub shower bath is well appointed & roomy. Nice 1 bedroom, an upper large loft with additional sleeping area, 1 full tub/shower bath, open living room that flows into the kitchen. Wood burning stove, comfortable compact kitchen w/open dining area that overlooks that amazing view. Covered front porch calls you to relax. The scenery up at this elevation from this mountain top serene setting changes w/every season. Bold creek perfect for horses.
1 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An 18-year-old Wytheville man is facing charges after Wythe County Sheriff deputies found two missing girls hiding in the shower of his home.
A Wytheville family is searching for a young family member who has been missing since Tuesday night.
- Updated
Surrounded by miracles and yearning to bless others, Tara Hollandsworth released her third CD in July titled “I Claim The Name.”
- Updated
The Chilhowie Town Council is moving forward on refinancing $4 million in existing and new debt, including $2.2 million to purchase two new fi…
It was a cool Thursday night and Coach Winfred Beale just finished doing his football team’s laundry in preparation for the next day. He has c…
A Smyth County man says he’s looking forward to moving on with his life after a jury acquitted him Thursday morning of a rape charge.
At eight years old, Carson Ballinger placed 25th against the fastest kids in the nation during the 50th Annual Thor Mini O’s in November, addi…
Pounding Mill, Va. – WalMart has temporarily closed its doors in Pounding Mill.
- Updated
His peers were standing and applauding as words of recognition for his service were read. A newly crafted wooden box that held accolades he’d …
- Updated
A Washington County, Virginia, elementary art teacher has dedicated a new children’s book she illustrated to her young students.