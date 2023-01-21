Staff shortage cited as cause of Marion VA clinic's closure

A staffing shortage has temporarily closed the VA medical clinic in Marion. The action will impact about 430 patients.

The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center announced the closure of the North Main Street medical center through a news release issued late Thursday afternoon.

According to that release, the Marion center is expected to be shut down for about 180 days while officials review “veteran enrollment and the number of appointments at the clinic to determine the need to hire another provider.”

Clinic hours were Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for primary care visits. Medical center staff began contacting the affected patients last week to reschedule appointments or to arrange alternate care.

“We are working with each patient to ensure appointments are scheduled within a safe timeframe and we are sending patients to the community if a delay creates a clinical concern or if the patient prefers not to wait,” said Medical Center Director Dean. B. Borsos in the release. “We are reaching out to all patients impacted and we are doing everything to ensure patients continue receiving the highest quality care they have come to expect from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.”

Most patients’ care will be transferred to JHQVAMC’s VA clinic in Bristol, Va., said the release. Other patients may be referred to community care, where there is no cost difference incurred by patients who would incur a co-pay for services at the VA.

Clinic providers and staff have been moved to alternate work sites and will continue caring for patients in-person and virtually.

“The health of our veterans is our highest priority, and we are diligently working to ensure the care of each affected patient,” said Borsos. “We remain committed to providing care to veterans in the Southwest Virginia region.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the Marion outpatient clinic offered “primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, nutrition counseling, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), smoking cessation, and more.”

The clinic is located in the Marion Plaza between Marion Family Pharmacy and Ollie’s.

When appropriate, the news release said, the VA recommends using telehealth (phone or video) for scheduled appointments.

The News & Messenger asked for more specific information regarding the nature of the staff shortage but had not received a reply by press time.