The week ahead will be the return of the popular Storytime programs for pre-schoolers on Wednesdays at the Wythe County Public Library and others in the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system. Also, the monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale is next Friday and Saturday.

All libraries in the Wythe-Grayson system, including the Wythe County and Rural Retreat Public Libraries, will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

The featured program Tuesday at the Wythe County Public Library will be Dungeons and Dragons gaming, which starts at 4 p.m. Join us for an adventure.

The aforementioned first Storytime program of the current school year is Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. Join us for "Happy To Be Me" Storytime at Wythe County Public Library. For more information call 276-228-4951.

SERCAP, partnering with the Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative, has been offering a special program on Thursdays at the library and will do so again next Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning what makes unlikely entrepreneurs successful? Do you have a desire to change your mindset and improve your life? Come to SERCAP’s ELI Program, an entrepreneurial mindset training program designed with you in mind. Work at your own pace, get training and practice developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and gain a community dedicated to your success. Again, further information is available at 276-228-4951.

The Twisted Stitchers get together on Friday at 2 p.m. for another round of knitting and socializing. And there will be more Dungeons and Dragons gaming on Friday, this time at the Rural Retreat Public Library, starting at 4 p.m.

The little red bookshop behind the Wythe County Public Library will be offering a wide variety of books for sale through the Friends of the Library, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stock up on books in any genre you can think of.

Here are the latest offerings to be added to the shelves at the Wythe County Public Library:

Non-Fiction: "Through the Wilderness: My Journey of Redemption and Healing in the American Wild" by Brad Orsted; "Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon" by Melissa Sevigny; "Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Forever Changed British History" by Tracy Borman.

Audiobooks: "Everyone Here is Lying" by Shari Lapena; "Crook Manifesto" by Colson Whitehead; "Must Love Flowers" by Debbie Macomber;

Fiction: "Shadow Fire" by Christine Feehan; "The Last Ranger" by Peter Heller; "The Keeper of Hidden Books" by Madeline Martin; "The Deep Sky" by Yume Kitasei; "California Golden" by Melanie Benjamin; "Dead Man's Wake" by Paul Doiron; "Beneath Dark Waters" by Karen Rose; "Alchemy of a Blackbird" by Claire McMillan; "The Devil's Playground" by Craig Russell; "Last Rites" by Sharon Sala; "None of This Is True" by Lisa Jewell; "The Spectacular" by Fiona Davis; "The Bones of the Story" by Carol Goodman.

Board Books: "I Love You Because You're You" by Liza Baker; "I Love You More" by Laura Duksta.

Young Readers: "Llama, Llama Red Pajama" by Anna Dewdney; "Noah's Ark" by Kate Thompson; "Pete the Cat's 12 Groovy Days of Christmas" by Kim Dean; "A Delicious Story" by Barney Saltzberg; "Before, Now" by Daniel Salmieri.