During the senior awards program at Marion Senior High School on May 1, two Alvin E. Crowder, Sr. Kiwanis Club Scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors, Cameron Lee Greer and Sarah Rebecca Grace Myers. Greer, the daughter of Jeriel Greer and Stacey Cameron, plans to attend Virginia Tech this fall. Myers, the daughter of Anthony and Tonya Myers, plans to attend the University of Virginia this fall.