Two former employees of a Wytheville car dealership are seeking legal damages after claiming they were fired for pointing out “kickbacks and other fraudulent practices” occurring there.

Eric Tiller and Jeanne Sarver filed the Wythe County Circuit Court lawsuit on April 3.

In it, the longtime couple name Huff Ford Inc., the general manager and sales manager as defendants.

Tiller, who had worked in the automobile sales industry for 20 years, said he was hired as a finance manager in 2020. Sarver was a sales representative.

In the lawsuit, Tiller, who hadn’t been working for too long, claimed sales manager Samuel (Sammy) Songer demanded a portion of Tiller’s paycheck in cash.

“Tiller questioned Songer about why he needed to return any portion of his paycheck, thinking there must have been an accounting error of some sort,” the complaint said. “Songer became enraged and shouted, ‘just shut up and bring the money (to me and Wendy),’ or words to that effect.”

The lawsuit identified Wendy as general manager Wendy Alexander.

“Over the ensuing weeks, Tiller came to understand from Songer that the money was for Alexander and Songer personally, and that if Tiller wanted to keep his job then he would have to pay Songer and Alexander a portion of his commissions from each of his paychecks….”

Tiller also alleged that Alexander claimed credit for his finance sales, which resulted in him losing at least $30,000 in commissions.

Eventually the couple met with owner Wes Hurst to complain about the kickbacks and “other concerning behavior at Huff Ford.”

They said Hurst didn’t address their concerns so they went to Mike Huff, who didn’t respond.

On April 4, 2021, Hurst fired Tiller.

“When Sarver (who said she wanted to keep her job) returned to work on her first scheduled workday after Tiller’s termination, she found that her access to the company computer system had been disabled,” the suit said. “Upon inquiry she was told that everyone figured she would quit after Tiller was terminated, and therefore assumed she had quit.”

The lawsuit claimed Huff Ford fired the couple for reporting the kickback scheme and other “violations of law.”

In addition to getting back their lost commissions, the couple are seeking thousands in compensatory and punitive damages from the defendants.

The couple’s Roanoke law firm – Williams and Strickler PLC – didn’t request that the defendants be served with the complaint, and no court date has been scheduled.

New owners took over the Wytheville dealership late last year.