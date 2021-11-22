3 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $119,000

Here is a cute three bedroom, one bath brick home with metal roof that could be even more adorable with your own personal touches. Newer vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom. The bathroom has already been updated with vanity, tub and grey subway tile. There is an oil Toyostove in the dining room that heats the whole house easily. Also a woodstove in the basement where you could easily make a family room for more living space. There is an extra refrigerator in the basement also which can be used for drinks and food for entertaining. The yard is flat and open with a great 16x20 storage building with concrete floor. Plenty of space for a garden, flowers or firepit to complete your outdoor space. It could be a wonderful first home that you can make your own, or if you are thinking of downsizing, this may fit your needs perfectly.