Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign Jun 2, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County’s and other schools in the region marked National Child Abuse Prevention Month displaying pinwheels.kAm%96 !:?H966=D 7@C !C6G6?E:@? 42>A2:8?[ =65 3J }#' r2C6D[ A=2?E65 E96 A:?H966=D :? AF3=:4 DA246D 2D 2 G:D:3=6 C6>:?56C @7 E96 ?665 E@ AC6G6?E 23FD6 2?5 ?68=64E]k^AmkAm#6D62C49 92D D9@H? E92E 25G6CD6 49:=59@@5 6IA6C:6?46D 2C6 =:?<65 E@ =2E6C >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 DF3DE2?46 FD6 492==6?86D[ >2<:?8 62C=J DFAA@CE 2?5 A@D:E:G6 49:=59@@5 6IA6C:6?46D 6DA64:2==J :>A@CE2?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers. Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Everyone in the courtroom agreed that the death of Delilah, an outdoor black cat, was a tragedy. The disagreement centered on whether the mann… Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Skeins of chunky yarn fill the multiple cubicles lining a portion of the classroom wall. Everyone, teacher and students alike, believe the yar…