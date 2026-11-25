Letter From the Country It’s not pumpkin that makes the Eagle really fly Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Folks,kAm(6==[ E96 3:8 6=64E:@? :D @G6C 2?5 D@>6 @7 E96 A@=:E:4@D 2C6 =:4<:?8 E96:C H@F?5D[ @E96CD 2C6 86EE:?8 C625J E@ EC:A @G6C E96:C DECFEE:?8 766E 2?5 2== @7 E96> 42? ?@H C6EFC? E@ H92E E96J 5@ 36DE[ :?\7:89E:?8 2?5 8@C8:?8 E96>D6=G6D 2E E96 ?2E:@?2=[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= EC@F89D 2?5[ 9@A67F==J[ =62G:?8 E96 C6DE @7 FD 2=@?6 7@C E96 ?6IE J62C @C D@] !@=:E:4D 92D EFC?65 :?E@ 2 <?:G6D\@FE 82>6 ?@E E92E :E’D 6G6C 366? 2?JE9:?8 6=D6] qFE[ :7 E96C6’D 2?JE9:?8 C@F896C E92? 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W6I46AE 7@C 2 D9@CE 8C246X 2?5 A=62D6 C6>6>36C E92E E96 =:89E :D 2=H2JD @? 7@C J@F 324< 96C6 :? E96 w@==@H :7 @C H96? J@F 6G6C 86E 2 36==J 7F== @7 E96 3:8 4:EJ] {@G6[ pF?E q:==Jk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…