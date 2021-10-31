 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $252,188

GREAT LITTLE MINI FARM LOCATED IN THE POPULAR THOMPSON VALLEY AREA. 31.5 ACRES OF GRAZING LAND FOR CATTLE, GOATS OR HORSES. MOSTLY FENCED, WITH SPRING. FARMHOUSE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW PAINT, BATHROOM AND LIGHT FIXTURES. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS, WITH JACK AND JILL BATHROOM , KITCHEN, DINING, LIVING ROOM AND OFFICE AREA.. HARDWOOD AND LAMINATE FLOORING, CARPET IN DEN, BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LOWER LEVEL OFFERS LARGE DEN, ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND FULL BATH. PROPERTY CURRENTLY ON SHARED WELL, BUT SELLERS ARE HAVING NEW WELL DRILLED IN 3-4 WEEKS. DUAL HEAT/AC SYSTEM. MUST SEE!

