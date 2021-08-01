“SUNNYSIDE”—Large, sunlit rooms with 12' ceilings and soaring 2 story Central Hall. Sunlight was important before electricity 150 years ago! Splayed window casings to let in more light. 10' tall windows in front and back parlors. Transoms, sidelights, French doors. Even the English basement, with it's new tile bath, has 10' ceilings. This impressive move-in ready 1871 Italianate home in Wytheville's Historic District has 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 9 fireplaces, curved staircase. Ground floor master suite. Excellent for multigenerational use. 2 staircases are great for exercising. Furnished? (Call for pricing).Central Hall modeled after Monticello's entry hall! Multiple porches---this grand home is set up for entertaining! Induction stove top! 3 ovens, pantry. Storage/closets galore. Upstairs & downstairs laundries. The attached rear dependency is now a 2 car garage & the upstairs with a Mitsuibishi HVAC is ready to be finished as guest quarters. Choice LOCATION! PRIVACY!
6 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $898,000
