WORDS TO THE WISE: Christmas Sunday

Christmas Day comes on a Sunday this year. The first time this happened in the 20th century was 1904. The last time it happened was in 1994. Christmas Day has come on a Sunday 14 times during the 1900s.

Since the 21st century began, Christmas Day has fallen on a Sunday three times (2005, 2011, and 2016). This year will make the fourth time. I counted up the Christmas Sundays I have seen since I was born; the number came to eight. After this year that number will go to nine. The number of Christmas Sundays that I was preaching, not counting this year, is five. After this year, and if the Lord wills, it will be the sixth time I have preached on a Christmas Sunday. I regard that as a great honor the Lord has given me.

December 25 could be seen as just another day. However it is the day Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. Because of that, this day on the calendar is special, no matter what day of the week it falls on.

This year it happens to fall on a Sunday. We not only get to do our normal Christmas traditions, we also get to attend the church of our choice. I think it is really cool that I get to go to the House of the Lord on the Lord’s birthday.

The most important thing to remember is why Jesus was born. He came into this world and lived a perfect life. He died a cruel death. He was buried in a tomb that didn’t belong to Him. He rose again and conquered death and the grave. He did all that so we could be saved. This all started when He was born. We get the opportunity to celebrate that birth with others in His house.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit your life to follow Him.