The local VA Dominion Energy Envirothon competition is scheduled for April 21 at the Coalfield Ag. Center in Clintwood. This is a team-based natural resources competition for high school students.

Who makes up a team and what do they do?

Teams can be created through school clubs, classes, home school groups, 4-H groups, scout troops, local nature centers, etc. A requirement is that the team has a minimum of five students (who are in 9th-12th grade) and have one adult advisor/chaperone.

Throughout the school year students prepare to compete at the local level, qualify to then compete at the area level, and the top three teams from the six Soil & Water Conservation District areas in the state compete to be the state winner.

These teams are tested on their knowledge of natural resources — soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics and a current environmental issue.

Students visit five “in-the-field” test stations, where written and hands-on problem solving is required along with an oral presentation formulating a strategy to address a specific environmental issue that they have been presented with.

The event is competitive but education is the goal. Contact Evergreen SWCD at 276-706-3064 if you would like more information on this competition.