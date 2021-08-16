3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $149,900

RIDE TO THE NEW RIVER TRAIL OR HORSE CAMPS FROM YOUR PROPERTY. 3 BR 2 BA GETAWAY OR FULL TIME RESIDENCE. 1996 SINGLE WIDE 5.59 AC ALL NEW FENCE. SHED IS 50X 16 WIRED for 220. 16 X 36 GARAGE with ROLLUP DOOR. 119 AC IS ALSO FOR SALE ACROSS THE ROAD. HUGHES NET FOR INTERNET Buyer to verify internet coverage.