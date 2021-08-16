RIDE TO THE NEW RIVER TRAIL OR HORSE CAMPS FROM YOUR PROPERTY. 3 BR 2 BA GETAWAY OR FULL TIME RESIDENCE. 1996 SINGLE WIDE 5.59 AC ALL NEW FENCE. SHED IS 50X 16 WIRED for 220. 16 X 36 GARAGE with ROLLUP DOOR. 119 AC IS ALSO FOR SALE ACROSS THE ROAD. HUGHES NET FOR INTERNET Buyer to verify internet coverage.
3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $149,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Washington County grand jury will hear evidence against a Meadowview woman charged in connection to the 2020 death of fellow Emory & Hen…
A Wytheville man and a Chilhowie man were among 40 new Virginia State Troopers to graduate the State Police Training Academy last week.
- Updated
A Sugar Grove girl is still recovering after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 last Saturday morning.
- Updated
A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near t…
- Updated
Sheriff Brian Craig, facing multiple vacancies in the department’s crew of dispatchers, is also facing a sharply declining pool of applicants …
ABINGDON, Va. – A West Virginia woman will serve two years in federal prison for stealing drugs being mailed to veterans.
- Updated
A number of individuals in need of mental health services are on a waiting list in Smyth County.
Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on proposed changes in traffic and pedestrian patterns on Main Street in Marion.
- Updated
FLOYD — Echoing national pandemic trends, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the New River Valley Sunday, Aug. 8, the most cases report…
- Updated
FLOYD — The crowd at the Floyd County School Board meeting Aug. 9 heard more than 40 public comments, reacting with applause and jeers as othe…