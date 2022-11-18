Three county businesses finalists in casino pitch contest

Three Washington County businesses were selected among the 10 finalists in the SWVA Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest.

Five winners will be announced Dec. 8. During a planned awards ceremony hosted by the casino, judges will review the three-minute pitch videos submitted by applicants, picking the five winners, who will each receive $10,000 toward business expenses.

All applicants that entered the pitch contest will be considered to become vendors at the casino. Vendors have the potential to extend sales beyond the Bristol location to other Hard Rock venues nationally and internationally.

The finalists were announced on Friday by Virginia Community Capitol and Hard Rock Casino Bristol.

The three from Washington County include Alpha Lit, Stormbrew Farm and The Pakalachian food truck.

Beagle Ridge Herb Farm in Wytheville was also picked as a finalist.

Anne Vaughan Designs out of Floyd County was named a finalist, as was Montgomery County’s The Orange Bandana.

Wise County’s Clinch Life Outfitters, and Clinch Valley Printing in Tazewell County were among the 10 finalists, too.

Henry County’s Rising Sun Breads and Botetourt County’s Virginia Mountain Vineyards were the finalists from farthest away from the casino.