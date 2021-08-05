3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $85,000

3 bed 1 bath home close to the Town of Wytheville. This one offers one level living with a large living/family room, extra office /utility area, large bath and gorgeous hardwood flooring in parts of the home. Situated on 2.57 acres that offers nice views. There are several outbuildings located on the property. This is a unique find and with some TLC could make a great 1st home! Call today to schedule your private showing!