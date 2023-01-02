Radford sends Maroons to first loss

Second-half struggles led to George Wythe suffering their first loss of the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Friday.

GW managed just 16 points over the final 16 minutes in a 56-42 loss to the Radford Bobcats in the finals of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.

The game had been postponed on Thursday when condensation left the playing surface unsafe. It resumed at 11 a.m. Friday with the game knotted at six points apiece and 3:21 remaining in the first quarter.

GW built a 26-20 lead at halftime, but the Maroons were outscored 16-3 in the third quarter.

David Goode pumped in 14 points to lead the Maroon scoring. Ty Campbell added 11 points to the tally and Reed Kirtner chipped in 10 points for GW.

The Maroons didn’t shoot a free throw in the second, third or fourth quarters.

Radford was paced by the game-high 25 points of Elijah Kelly.

Indians tame Mustangs

Levi Crockett scored 13 points and Caleb Roberts added 12 in the Indians’ 57-36 win over the Mustangs.

Bryson Smelser dished out 10 assists for Rural Retreat.

Cyrus Underwood paced the Mustangs with 11 points.

Rural Retreat whips Narrows

Brelyn Moore contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a 35-22 home win over the Green Wave.

Annabelle Fiscus added 11 points for Rural Retreat, which improved to 7-4.

Kennah Spencer had nine points for Narrows.