The curse of the late evening thunderstorm once again struck Wythe Raceway on Saturday leaving drivers and fans wondering if the Wythe Eye Associates action packed special appearance race was going to happen.

After careful observation of the radar, it was presumed that all of the storm was out of the area and the race was on! After a two-hour rain delay the action began.

Each class presented their best qualifying times. Up first, the KCARs with 43-Ayden Richards capturing the win, followed by 3-Jaycob Johnson and newcomer 07-Atticus King for third.

Next, Wythe Eye Modifieds, with 12-Brandon Umberger capturing first. Close behind 15-Morgan Widener for second place and 28W Patrick Wheeler for third. In the Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Minis class, 1-Derek Farris and 95-Kevin Atwell went back and forth nose to tail giving the fans the action that they had so patiently waited for, with Farris capturing the win. 3-Aaron Bowes was not far behind bringing in third place.

Aschenbach Super Street models put on an exciting show between 94-Randy Taylor and 8-Jerry Dillow. With 88-Michael Deskins just lurking around their back door to capture third. Congratulations to 6-Daniel Hanshew for capturing his first win in the UCAR class. Second, went to 2-Tanner Tate. Third, 2D- Daniel Tate.

At the end of the races, Mark Farris presented Will Hostetler a large framed action shot of his race car to him, which was signed by drivers, crew members and staff of Wythe Raceway. Will was injured while working on his racecar earlier in the week.

Christopher Brown said that the raceway was fortunate to have a visit from the family of Claude “Snowball” Bishop, who brought a fully restored 1937-ish Ford.

Brown wrote that Johnny Cash would have been proud because the car was built “one piece at a time.”

Bishop started racing at Wythe Raceway in 1970 and continued through 1947. He had been in the racing game for about 20 years before the raceway opened.

Brown said the Raceway folks had a great time listening to Bishop’s brother tell of how things were done in the 1960s and 1970s, leaving him wondering how that culture was allowed to slip away.

Snowball’s car was the official pace car for the Wyth Eye Modifieds.

On Sunday, the 21st annual Pro Late Model nationals All American Pro Late Models Crystal Cup is presenting a $10,000 purse.