Three men working for an entertainment vendor at a Fort Chiswell High School after-prom party are facing charges after police said they found a gun and marijuana in a work van.

Mitchell Louis Brown, 51, of Roanoke and Kevin Stephen Zambacca, 26, of Salem were arrested on April 30 and charged with possessing a gun and drugs on school property. Brown was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A third person, 31-year-old Pedro Pulgarin Diaz of Wapato, Washington, was issued a civil summons for marijuana possession.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the men were charged after a school resource officer checking the FCHS parking lot saw a handgun inside a locked worked van.

The officer found out the van belonged to a vendor working at the party. In court records, one suspect said he worked for a company that provides items such as bounce houses and mechanical bulls.

“Upon interviewing the employees of the vendor Kevin Stephen Zacabacca admitted he was the driver of the work van,” police said. “He and passenger Mitchell Louis Brown both rode in this vehicle to Fort Chiswell High School for the event.”

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found marijuana in the van while securing the firearm.

Police said the officer also found a small amount of marijuana when searching Brown and Pulgarin Diaz.

While Pulgarin Diaz was released on a civil summons, Brown and Zambacca were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.

According to court records, Brown has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges ranging from forgery to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. Zambacca’s record includes charges of obstruction, petit larceny and more.

Both given court-appointed attorneys on the new charges, the men have July 13 preliminary hearings set in Wythe County General District Court.