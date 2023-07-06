Today is the last day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Library’s used-books sale. Visit the little bookshop behind the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and find about every type of book you ever imagined.

Next week starts with Dungeons and Dragons gaming at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. This has been one of the most popular programs offered at the library.

A Christmas-in-July cookie swap is set for Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. Bring your favorite cookies and recipes to share.

Three events are set for Thursday at the Wythe County Public Library. The first one is a kids’ class in Painting with Tonya from 10 to 11 a.m., with Tonya Belton of Studio B at the instructor. There is a limit of 15 participants. Please call 276-228-4951 to register. All materials are provided.

Next is a Teens and Tweens painting class with Tonya Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. Again, all materials are provided and you should call to register.

The Something Wicked Book Club has its monthly meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. This month’s book for discussion is “Then She Was Gone,” a suspense drama by Lisa Jewell. The book is available at the Wythe County Public Library circulation desk for people who want to participate.

On Friday, the Wythe County Public Library will host two community groups: the Writing Writers at 10 a.m., for anyone interested in exchanging information and generally chatting about any kind of writing, and the Twisted Stitchers at 4 p.m., a combination of knitting and socializing.

And finally, on Saturday, there will be a special day of Bingo at Wythe County Public Library at 2 p.m. as part of the Summer Reading Program. Call 276-228-4951 for more information.

Here are the latest items ready for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library:

Spanish Language Books: “El obscene pajaro de la noche” by Jose Donoso; “El general en su laberinto” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez; “La breve y maravillosa vida de Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz.

Fiction: “A Good Dog’s Guide to Murder” by Krista Davis; “Big Little Spies” by Krista Davis; “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva; “Little Scarlet” by Walter Mosley.

Non-Fiction: “The Strange Case of Dr. Couney: How a Mysterious European Showman Saved Thousands of American Babies” by Dawn Raffel; “The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions About Who He Is” by Kathie Lee Gifford; “Awakening in the Dream: Contact with the Divine” by David Wilcock; “Divine Masters, Ancient Wisdom: Activations to Connect with Universal Spirit Guides” by Kyle Gray; “Aloha: The Spirit Within You” by Linda A. Wheeler.

Playaway Books: “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin; “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann; “The Golden Doves” by Martha Hall Kelly; “Pieces of Blue” by Holly Goldberg Sloan; “The Summer of 1876” by Chris Wimmer; “A House with Good Bones” by T. Kingfisher.

DVDs: “My Fair Lady,” “Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise,” “Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost.”