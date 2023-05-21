As he and his peers celebrated the work of emergency medical services first-responders, County Supervisor Mike Sturgill reflected that he couldn’t imagine the number of lives saved by their tireless efforts.

Supervisors Vice Chair Lori Deel noted all the family time and holidays missed and other sacrifices made when EMS providers answer calls.

To recognize the work of all EMS first-responders, the supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution declaring May 21-27 “to be Emergency Medical Services Week in Smyth County, in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our County and citizens safe.”

Beyond answering calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the resolution noted, “The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their life-saving skills….”

Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency management coordinator, and Herb Clay, of Marion Fire-EMS, accepted copies of the resolution.

Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins observed that Clay has served the community for many years. He asked Clay to convey the supervisors’ best wishes to the other crews.