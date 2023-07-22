The beef cattle market is very nice right now. Our July VQA Sale is usually one of our less populated sales, yet over $1.5 million dollars of calves left Abingdon bound for their new homes this week. Steers averaged over $1,775 each and heifers brought nearly $1,515 on average.

With those kinds of prices, it would be easy to start to dream of some items that would make life easier on the farm. Maybe a new truck or a new tractor would be a nice way to spend some of that newly acquired farm funding.

No one deserves a few nice things more than our hard-working farm families and there can come a time when replacing an old clunker with a new piece of machinery makes sense; however, it is also true that caution needs to be exercised before emptying the piggy bank.

There really isn’t a gentle way to say it, but many truths in life sting a little bit, and the hurt doesn’t make them any less true. The truth is “good times can hide poor management.” It may be a while before I get one of these calls, and I would like to think that I might never have to field such a call again, but the call I dread the most comes when the financial clouds are dark.

“Andy? What am I going to do?” That question is gut-wrenching because I know how totally paralyzing that situation can be. Farming takes its toll on the best of days, but when the challenges of daily chores meets a financial hardship along the way, the waves are crashing over the boat in short order.

I often ask young audiences and farmers alike, “What is the easier problem to solve?” The answer might seem a bit glib but it’s true that the easiest problem to solve is “the one you avoid.” Successes can be hard to duplicate but mistakes are highly repeatable.

Everyone makes mistakes and the person who is afraid of making mistakes likely is missing out on opportunities; however, the person who learns from mistakes and learns from others to avoid mistakes is at least 28% ahead of the game financially.

Why? If you make a poor business decision, there is usually some monetary loss associated with that decision. The only way to reset the financial table is to earn that money back somehow. The issue is that generating income also means generating tax responsibilities and, on average for every dollar earned, you’ll pay about 28% in taxes in some form or fashion.

If you avoid a mistake that would have cost you a dollar, you actually saved $1.28 because you didn’t have to earn that dollar again to replace the one you lost in the bad decision. As a friend once said about having a healthy bank account, “Having plenty of money is like a race car. The faster you go, the easier it is to go faster.”

Another consideration on spending, particularly spending on your farm or business, is today’s higher interest rates. Most people think of higher interest as being bad because their payments are higher. Higher interest rates also make the “benefit of doing nothing” higher. Let me explain.

You might be tempted to spend some money to buy a new piece of machinery. To make the math easy, let’s say the machine cost $100,000 and you had the cash to spend on it without making a payment. Unlikely… but okay. Let’s also say that you bought the machine to make an extra $3,500 per year after everything (fuel, maintenance, etc.) was paid.

If the interest the bank would pay you if you just put the original $100K in the bank is only 0.5%, you made a good decision because you would have only gotten $500 in interest. However, if you could get 5% interest on a CD, you lost $1,500, because you could have put that money in the bank and it would have earned $5,000 without you doing the first thing. Plus, you still have the original $100,000.

In this case, the smart money would be to do nothing. Put it in the bank and let the money work, not you.

Building equity and paying bills isn’t very exciting, but it is the basis for being sound management and being a good decision maker. Use these good times to save for a rainy day; no matter how dry it seems to be, a rain is bound to come.

Upcoming Events

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 2—Tractor Display judging.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

