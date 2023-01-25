Permits sought for cell communications tower, kennel

U.S. Cellular is proposing to put a communications tower in Chilhowie that reaches 194 feet above ground. Thursday night, county officials will take citizen comments about that plan and a second one to develop a dog kennel in Marion during public hearings. Both requests require a special use permit to proceed.

In a letter to officials, U.S. Cellular said the tower is needed in “order to provide new coverage/enhanced coverage to Chilhowie….”

The tower would be erected on Fullen Lane in Chilhowie in the St. Clairs Creek area. The site is now an open field, according to county documents, and is zoned Agricultural/Rural.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), cell towers and their associated antennas and other equipment “are typically 50-200 feet high.”

The second matter to come before the board of supervisors and planning commission is an application for a special use permit to develop a kennel with open runs at 164 Gailliot Vista Drive in Marion.

Brian and Brandi Cregger are seeking the permit.

The Creggers’ proposal calls for either a 2,400-square-foot building or two 1,200-square-foot buildings.

County documents say they are working with the Smyth County Health Department.

This site is also zoned Agricultural/Rural.

The hearings will be held at about 7 p.m. in the board meeting room on the first floor of the county administration building. A signup sheet is available for individuals who wish to address the commissioners and supervisors.