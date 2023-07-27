Happy birthday to Teresa Carter on Aug. 1, Jeff Calfee on Aug. 2 and Amy Mullins on Aug. 3. Happy anniversary to Travis and Liz Courtney on Aug. 3.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “The Discipleship Exchange” based on Luke 9:18-24. A called meeting of the United Women in Faith was held after the worship service.

The Relay for Life team is selling luminaries. The Relay for Life event is Aug. 5 at Withers Park.

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church is planning another yard sale probably around the middle of September. More details later.

Holston Home for Children Sunday is July 30.

The last after-hours concert for the season will be on Friday, Aug. 4, in Withers Park.

Quote: “Think sometimes of all you have instead of wishing for what you don’t.”

Bible verse: “And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father.” Colossians 3:17 (NLT).

We have had another hot and humid week.

Jayden and I were visiting Missy on Wednesday afternoon.

Tidbit: It was a pleasant Sunday on July 27, 1890. Seventy-eight attended Sunday school with an offering of 12 cents.