4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home situated on a large 2.27 +/- property. Large open rooms, separate master suite, large kitchen, and much more. This home has been meticulously cared for and does not reflect its age! Newer heat pump that's less than 3 years old, newer roof, as well as the addition of laminate flooring. But the proximity to Hungry Mother Park is the icing on the cake! Bring your bikes and kayaks for a day of fun as you're only a short distance away from all the park offers! Close to town, yet surrounded by gorgeous mountain views! Call today for a private showing to learn more!!