 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home situated on a large 2.27 +/- property. Large open rooms, separate master suite, large kitchen, and much more. This home has been meticulously cared for and does not reflect its age! Newer heat pump that's less than 3 years old, newer roof, as well as the addition of laminate flooring. But the proximity to Hungry Mother Park is the icing on the cake! Bring your bikes and kayaks for a day of fun as you're only a short distance away from all the park offers! Close to town, yet surrounded by gorgeous mountain views! Call today for a private showing to learn more!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roses returning to Wytheville

Roses returning to Wytheville

A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is look…

OPINION: VDOT lessons learned?

OPINION: VDOT lessons learned?

As another weekend forecast calls for wintry weather across the state, we recall the travels of those stuck for more than 24 hours on I-95 between Richmond and D.C. 