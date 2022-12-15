Council, board recognize GWHS girls' cross country team

The Wytheville Town Council and Wythe County Board of Supervisors during meetings this week passed resolutions recognizing the George Wythe High School Girls’ Cross Country Team. The resolutions congratulated the team on a winning season and for winning its fourth consecutive title as the Virginia High School League 1A state champions.
Team members Camryn Hardin, Kaleigh Temple, Kara Temple, Carrie Sage Dalton were named to the 1A All-State Team. Other team members are Sophia McCroskey, Willow Delp, Emerson Hardin, Maria Malavolti, Charlotte Phillips and Maggie Simons.
Elected leaders also commended team coaches Steve Golliher and Julia Tomiak for the exemplary season.
