 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Council, board recognize GWHS girls' cross country team

  • 0
GWHS girls' cross country

The GWHS girls' cross country team at Monday's Town Council meeting.

The Wytheville Town Council and Wythe County Board of Supervisors during meetings this week passed resolutions recognizing the George Wythe High School Girls’ Cross Country Team. The resolutions congratulated the team on a winning season and for winning its fourth consecutive title as the Virginia High School League 1A state champions.

Team members Camryn Hardin, Kaleigh Temple, Kara Temple, Carrie Sage Dalton were named to the 1A All-State Team. Other team members are Sophia McCroskey, Willow Delp, Emerson Hardin, Maria Malavolti, Charlotte Phillips and Maggie Simons.

Elected leaders also commended team coaches Steve Golliher and Julia Tomiak for the exemplary season.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular