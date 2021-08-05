Looking for your own piece of paradise...look no further! Nestled in the mountains of Burkes Garden, this quaint cabin provides an alluring oasis to escape the chaos of everyday life. Outside the cabin, views of Round Mountain in Burkes Garden, also known as “God's Thumbprint”, yield the perfect backdrop for breathtaking scenery of this bowl-shaped rural historic valley. Sit by the pond or creek and take in the glorious beauty this property has to offer. The property does feature livestock fencing and horses are currently occupying the property. The fenced land would be terrific for the horse enthusiast or a small hobby farm. A barn sits on the property and is perfect for tack gear or your farming needs. The barn includes a covered parking area for equipment or vehicles. Lush farmland mixed with wooded terrain is brimming with local wildlife for your viewing pleasure.
1 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $279,000
