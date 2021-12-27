Saltville looks at housing needs

They aren’t planning any specific housing projects at this time, but members of the Saltville Town Council are looking toward the future in new and rehabilitated housing.
The council heard from James Moss, director of Housing Development with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, when he was asked to attend the Dec. 14 meeting and discuss the possible opportunity to develop affordable workforce housing for the town.
“It is a pleasure to discuss Mount Rogers Planning District Commission’s efforts on utilizing the Virginia Housing $40 million in grant funding, made available to Virginia’s 21 Planning District Commissions, for the creation of new housing initiatives,” Moss said. “The MRPDC was awarded $2 million of this $40 million and will partner with local governments, housing providers, service providers, developers, and residents to develop and support new affordable housing units in the region. With collative efforts like this we can begin to close the affordable housing gaps.”
Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin said Moss explained that the town could piggy-back on this grant but suggested the town apply for its own housing grant.
“There is not much housing available in the area, but there are a lot of older homes,” Martin said. Grants the town could look into include housing rehabilitation as well as housing development.
There is an opportunity for rehab housing and a business façade program, Moss said, adding “You would be an ideal candidate for one of those.”
Martin said he invited Moss to come speak to the council about the Virginia Housing grants.
The grants will be used for a number of local housing needs identified by the planning district commissions, including financing new affordable homeownership opportunities, renovating vacant and blighted properties, supporting the development of a regional housing trust fund, and creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts.
The $40 million grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing’s REACH Virginia program. The program uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, non-profits, developers and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.
“Mount Rogers Planning District Commission is committed to working diligently with public, private, nonprofit, and citizen stakeholders related to housing in an effort to address the unmet housing needs of the region,” Moss said. “The MRPDC’s and partner focused action in the areas of housing production and preservation will increase stability for our region affordable housing shortage. It is our hope this effort will serve as the backbone for the successful coordination of efforts across a multitude of stakeholders, and service providers to best leverage resources and opportunities that result in meaningful impacts to our localities.”
The council noted that the comprehensive plan lays out the type of housing wanted in the town.
Mayor Todd Young and council members have expressed their desire for more available and affordable housing in town for younger families. They are working with The Lane Group and the MRPDC on a housing feasibility study and efforts to clean up blighted property.