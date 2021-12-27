Saltville looks at housing needs

They aren’t planning any specific housing projects at this time, but members of the Saltville Town Council are looking toward the future in new and rehabilitated housing.

The council heard from James Moss, director of Housing Development with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, when he was asked to attend the Dec. 14 meeting and discuss the possible opportunity to develop affordable workforce housing for the town.

“It is a pleasure to discuss Mount Rogers Planning District Commission’s efforts on utilizing the Virginia Housing $40 million in grant funding, made available to Virginia’s 21 Planning District Commissions, for the creation of new housing initiatives,” Moss said. “The MRPDC was awarded $2 million of this $40 million and will partner with local governments, housing providers, service providers, developers, and residents to develop and support new affordable housing units in the region. With collative efforts like this we can begin to close the affordable housing gaps.”

Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin said Moss explained that the town could piggy-back on this grant but suggested the town apply for its own housing grant.