5 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $469,000

Welcome to the home where class meets country in a setting you've always dreamed about. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3300+ square feet, this custom-built craftsman style home has plenty of space for all of your family and friends. Charming characteristics like a large, open two-story great room offering tons of natural light through the custom casement windows. A huge gallery kitchen with a spacious walk-in pantry, large bar area and custom cabinets. Granite countertops are featured in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Recessed lighting throughout with dimming in great room and master. The huge first floor master suite with cathedral ceiling comes complete with a large walk-in closet, double vanity, and vanity/make-up sitting area The well-done wooden stairway leads upstairs to 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a HUGE playroom with 2 large closets, which could be converted to an office or workout area.