Panthers take thriller over Raiders

Five days after winning the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament in a five-set thriller, the Northwood Panthers provided more drama in their first Region 1D tourney contest.

Sydney Carter slammed down 17 kills and Olivia Briggs collected 20 digs as Northwood notched a 12-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-11 quarterfinal road win over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Tuesday night.

Northwood plays Smyth County rival Chilhowie – the team it beat in the finals of the Hogoheegee tourney – on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal showdown in Coeburn. Patrick Henry meets Eastside in the nightcap as three of the four semifinalists are from the Hogo.

The Panthers survived on Tuesday.

“We were off our game,” said Northwood coach Tisha Briggs. “I think the other team intimidated us at first. We found our groove in the fourth set. We definitely started out slow, but finished strong and they didn’t give up.”

Carter also had 21 assists, 11 digs and five blocks. Maddie Lowe (16 digs, three kills), Michela Snodgrass (16 kills, seven digs, two aces), Karlee Frye (17 assists, nine digs, seven kills, four aces), Amira Lowe (nine kills, six digs), Kiara Buskill (four kills) and Summer Turley (three digs) led a balanced all-around effort and Northwood needed every contribution.