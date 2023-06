Glenvar swept Graham on the soccer pitch during state quarterfinal play.

The Glenvar girls hung a 4-2 loss on the G-Girls while the G-Men suffered a 9-0 shellacking at the hands of Glenvar.

Jules Stanley scored four goals to lead the Highlanders to a Class 2 state quarterfinal win over the Graham at East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield.

Megan Pomerleau had an assist for Glenvar. Stanley scored twice on penalty kicks and one was unassisted.

Ella Dales and Sophie Scarberry scored for Graham.