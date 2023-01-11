E&H hires Newberry as coach

Former Patrick Henry High School volleyball coach Pam Newberry has been hired for the same role at Emory & Henry College.
Newberry, who replaced Kyla King, spent six seasons leading the Rebels to five state tournament appearances, winning the Class 1 title in 2018.
Newberry, who played at East Tennessee State, was an assistant at Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry in the 1990s.
