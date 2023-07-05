One of the most special events in a woman’s life is their wedding. The expense of this day can amount to a level that is stretch for many couples. YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every woman in the region has access to affordable couture wedding gowns for their special day.

A two-day warehouse sale offers deep discounts on hundreds of new couture gowns from salons across the country. Brides can save up to 95% off the original price of a designer gown while providing support for YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia programs. All gowns will be offered for sale at $300 or less.

Sizes available are from 2-14; plus size gowns are very limited. Gowns from designers such as Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier, Maggie Sottero and Stella York are available.

A purchase from the Bridal Warehouse Sale helps support children and families in the YWCA service area. YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, assist families and strengthen the community. With a goal of supporting family resiliency in the region, as well as to foster confident, successful and healthy girls and women, the YWCA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.

YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia provides services such as sliding scale child care, education and support for pregnant and parenting teens, teen job readiness classes and an afterschool STEM program for middle school age girls.

Located at YWCA, 106 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee, this warehouse sale is one of the biggest sales of the year. The sale is open to the public on Friday, July 21, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact Karissa Skeens at kskeens@ywcatnva.org or call 423-573-6107 Ext. 6.