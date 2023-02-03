James Gregory has earned his title of “Funniest Man in America” over his 40 years as a stand-up comic. The 76-year-old Georgia native delights fans of all ages with his homespun humor suitable for the entire family. Ahead of his stop at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 3, I had the honor of chatting with him over the phone. He had to take a few weeks off last fall due to some health issues, but sounded eager to return to Marion, where he performed to a sold-out crowd at the same time last year. This performance is almost sold-out, too.

James enjoyed performing in Marion so much that he decided to return this year. There are many spots within the Southeastern United States to which he makes an annual trek. James says that he would love to make Marion one of those regularly visited towns. Twenty-five miles down the road, in my hometown of Wytheville, we have a newly renovated theater in our historic Millwald. Having someone like James Gregory would be a dream situation for our town. Suggesting this to him, he was ready and willing.

“It sounds like fun,” James agreed. “Let’s make it happen.”

Here’s hoping the Millwald people will read this.

“There will be some new material with some old favorites mixed in,” he informed me about his upcoming show. “The majority of my audiences are first-timers, but if I don’t do some of my old routines, my regular spectators will fuss at me.”

Rest assured that James’s material, old or new, is sure to be side-splitting. This will be my fourth time seeing his live show and I have never failed to leave the theater without sore ribs. My wife and I were planning to see the show alone until my eight-year-old daughter, also a fan, insisted she get a ticket, too. That’s the great thing about James Gregory’s show. You can bring your grandmother or your child along and everyone is sure to have a good time.

“That’s the way I want my shows to be,” James concurred. “Whether you’re 8 years old, 18 years old, or 80 years old, everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the show. I want my comedy to be enjoyed by any and every age.”

All in all, James Gregory is a person with whom you want to be friends. He is someone with whom you want to sit on your front porch and eat fried chicken. That’s why James gets as many head nods from his audience as he does laughs, because we all know what he’s talking about.

“I think that’s why people are still coming to my shows 40 years later,” he gratefully acknowledged. “My comedy is relatable because we all have relatives who say or do funny things or neighbors we’re not too crazy about.”

To me, James Gregory’s comedy is as much an encouragement as it is a source of laughter. I always leave feeling better about life or inspired to live life better.

“We all need something our parents and grandparents had,” he told me. “It’s called common sense.”

He also leaves all politics out of his routines, as he feels audiences come to his shows to get away from all things in the news, which is now a 24/7 media outlet.

Vinnie Coppola serves as James’s opening act.

“I’ve known him for 25 years and he’s hysterically funny,” he commended. “It’s funny, though, that all my recent opening acts are Italian. I joke when I ask whether or not they are a part of the Mafia.”

It was in 1982 that James Gregory first became a stand-up comedian at the urging of friends who attended an open mic night at The Comedy Club in Atlanta. From there, he traveled by car from his home outside Atlanta to Tulsa, Oklahoma for nine shows a week as an opening act.

“I made $400 a week and it took me two days to get there,” he recalled. “I couldn’t afford a plane or hotel and slept in my car at rest areas.”

Through it all, he had a gut feeling he could make things work, especially seeing other comedians become very successful who were no funnier than James.

James has also forged relationships with some of the biggest names in comedy like Jay Leno and Tim Allen as well as from being opening acts to country music legends such as Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Kenny Chesney.

I almost didn’t get tickets to this show. Thanks to some great people in James Gregory’s camp, Lenny Sisselman and Sheila Eller, as well as my wonderful friend, Executive Director Tracie Thompson of the Lincoln Theater, I was able to be there. Thanks to my daughter’s insistence, I bought a third ticket in the second row. Any guesses as to who is sitting up front with me while her mother sits behind us? Little girl has her daddy completely wrapped. In all seriousness, I am grateful to all involved for making a family memory we are all sure to treasure forever.

As we closed our Jan. 18 interview, I asked him to leave me with some words of wisdom.

“Everyone always says they’re praying for a miracle,” he stated. “If you want a miracle, look in the mirror. If you’re alive, breathing and your heart’s still beating, that’s a miracle.”