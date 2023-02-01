Smyth third-graders get lessons in money management

On Jan. 19 and 20, Smyth County’s third-graders took on the Virginia Cooperative Extension Program 4-H Kids Marketplace.

The program is designed and implemented to help youth understand money management, SOL economic terms, and practice their arithmetic skills.

“If we were all honest with ourselves, money management is not always the easiest task. However, you would be pleasantly surprised how well our youth in Smyth County handle this task when taken seriously,” said Bailey Robertson, Smyth County’s 4-H Extension Agent.

The 4-H students analyze the monthly budget that is randomly assigned to them to make educational decisions on what goods and services need to be purchased. The student visits 12 total stations (Housing, Insurance, Transportation, Groceries, etc.) with each having multiple purchasing options, which tends to generate some tough decision-making, Robertson explained.

“These students have worked with their teachers and 4-H to prepare for this opportunity and for sure rocked it,” declared Robertson.

Another major component of this event would be the volunteer groups from the Chilhowie and Marion high school SCAs, he noted. “It’s volunteers that take action, have county pride, and buy into the vision of 4-H that help Smyth County and its youth grow. In the 4-H world, we would refer to them as, ‘Making the Best Better.’ If you are looking to get involved with Smyth County 4-H, whether it volunteering, joining youth clubs, or attending 4-H Camp, we would love to have you,” Robertson concluded.