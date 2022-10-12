Funding awarded for local emergency management work

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) recently announced the awarding of over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG). In this region, $7,500 each was allocated for Smyth, Bland, Floyd and Tazewell counties. Washington County was awarded $9,015, and Wythe County received $13,017.

The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, and construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The EMPG program provides resources to assist local governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the federal government provides coordination, guidance, and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system.

"Successful emergency management requires an all-hazards approach. This grant provides us with the resources we need to build and sustain our core capabilities across the five mission areas: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery," said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Shawn Talmadge.

Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.