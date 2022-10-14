WORDS TO THE WISE: Taming the tongue III

James 3:13-18

Taming the tongue seems to be an impossible effort. James has told us that it is an unruly evil. It is like a small spark that can cause a huge forest fire. Even though humanity has mastered the art of taming dangerous beasts, it has not been able to control the tongue. We need not give up in despair. There is a way for us to tame the tongue.

It comes from having the wisdom that comes from God. A person who has this wisdom shows good behavior by his humility. He or she does not have envy and strife in their hearts. This is where confusion and every evil work begins. When we are envious of others, we tend to say things against them. Then when they hear what we say, a battle of words begins. This is not the wisdom of God. This kind of wisdom is of the earth. It is sensual and even devilish. No wonder relationships are in a turmoil. The words we say have power both for good and bad. When we just spout off words either out of envy of someone or strife with someone, all kinds of problems ensue.

Therefore, having the wisdom of God is a must. This begins by being a Christian. Then we submit our lives to the will of God. Part of that submission is speaking things that would bring honor to God and blessing to other people. This may seem impossible. Sometimes we just feel like we have to say something in retaliation. We feel like we just can’t help it. What we want to say is not always the best response. The wisdom of God is pure, peaceable and gentle. I want to encourage all of us to pray for this wisdom and seek for ways to bear the fruits of righteousness.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit to follow Him for the rest of your life.